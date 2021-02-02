PM Imran Khan summons PTI parliamentary board meeting

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary board on Tuesday (today) in view of the Senate elections.

The meeting, chaired by the premier, will deliberate over the names of the candidates for the Senate polls and decide its strategy. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will also participate in the session and present a report regarding preparations in his province.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed an 11-member parliamentary board ahead of the upcoming Senate polls.

The parliamentary board was formed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to award tickets for the upcoming 2020 elections.

The board comprises 11 members including Shafqat Mehmood, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Usman Buzdar, Mehmood Khan, Aamir Kiyani.

Three governors Imran Ismail, Shah Farman and Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar are also included in the parliamentary board for upcoming Senate elections.