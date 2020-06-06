PTV MD’s direct contact with PM office irk Info Ministry

The letter chides the MD by stating that the contents of his letter to the Prime minister were “derogatory to the Prime Minister’s office and in a way an attempt at eroding the authority of the Ministry”

NEHAL MIRAJ

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Information has taken a dim view of Managing Director PTV, communicating with the Prime Minister’s office directly and had asked the official to explain his position.

A letter sent to Managing Director PTV Amir Manzoor, on May 29th , pointed out that the ministry had asked all the departments and corporation on May 14th, to follow rules of business which require that all communication with the Prime Minister’s office has to be routed through the ministry.

The letter points out that the Managing Director PTV had continued to communicate with the Prime Minister’s office directly. The letter chides the MD by stating that the contents of his letter to the Prime minister were “derogatory to the Prime Minister’s office and in a way an attempt at eroding the authority of the Ministry”. He has been asked to explain his position to the ministry.

Sources said that it appears that a tug of power between various appointees in the information setup has been initiated with this letter. It may be mentioned that Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Asim Salim Bjawa joined the cabinet in the last week of month of April.