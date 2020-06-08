Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Ambassador (R) Mohammad Sadiq appointed as Special Representative for Afghanistan.

| June 8, 2020
ISLAMABAD, JUNE 8 / DNA / = The Government of Pakistan has appointed Ambassador (R) Mohammad Sadiq as Special Representative for Afghanistan.

 

Ambassador (R) Sadiq, an officer of the Foreign Service of Pakistan, has wide-ranging experience in diplomacy, including extensive expertise on Afghanistan, where he served as Pakistan’s Ambassador from 2008-2014.

 

During his diplomatic career, he served in a number of key capitals including Brussels, Beijing and Washington. He served as the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2007-2008.Ambassador Sadiq also served as Secretary, National Security Division (NSD) from March 2014 to October 2016. DNA

