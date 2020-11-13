Clarification on “Poor PTCL Services Irk Customers”

PTCL clarification

ISLAMABAD (DNA) This is with reference to news published in your esteemed blog titled ‘Poor PTCL Services Irk Customers ‘dated October 25, 2020.

PTCL would like to clarify that matter has been investigated and subsequently revealed that customer Anser Mehmood Bhatti was facing issue regarding PTCL services due to cable damage that has been rectified by our technical teams. We are glad to share that all services are working fine and customers are satisfied with the experience. However, we regret any inconvenience caused to our valued customers.

PTCL endeavors to provide convenience to its valuable customers and ensures better experience.

In case of any complaint, PTCL helpline 1218 is available 24/7, where customers can easily talk to our Customer Support Representatives as per their ease and convenience with no restriction placed on Interactive Voice Response (IVR). In addition, customers can also go to PTCL website www.ptcl.com.pk, web chat, and PTCL Touch mobile application or PTCL social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter for registration of their complaints.