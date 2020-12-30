Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PTA orders mobile companies to improve services

| December 30, 2020
1

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company has ordered  cellular mobile operators (CMOs) to improve their voice, SMS, and data services after anomalies were found in them, a statement said Wednesday.

The PTA conducted a survey where it measured the performance of service quality of 2G, 3G, and 4G (LTE), of mobile companies from November 23 to December 11, 2020 in Kabirwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.

After a detailed analysis of the survey results, voice and SMS services of CMOs were found to be below the minimum required licensing standards, said PTA.

However, the data services of all the mobile operators were found satisfactory and up to the mark, it added.

Based on the survey results, the companies have been directed by the authority to rectify the identified anomalies and take corrective measures and improve voice, SMS, and data services within 30 days.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

1

PTA orders mobile companies to improve services

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company has ordered  cellular mobile operators (CMOs) to improve their voice, SMS,Read More

00

Pakistan condemns attack at Aden airport in Yemen

DNA ISLAMABAD, DEC 30 – Pakistan strongly condemned today’s terrorist attack at Aden airport in Yemen,Read More

  • Kashmir Witnessed the Worst Human Rights Violations by India in 2020

  • JF-17 dual-seat completion & block-iii commencement ceremony held at Kamra

  • Tourism good medium to promote cultural exchanges, Pak-China friendship

  • PIA starts probe into irregularities in hiring daily wage employees

  • CSC on COVID Vaccine reviews procurement of Vaccine for Frontline Health Workers

  • Fuel prices to go up by Rs3 from Jan 01: sources

  • India cannot defeat Pakistan militarily: Indian defense analyst

  • PPP decisions crack up PDM: Qureshi

    • Comments are Closed