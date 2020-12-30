PTA orders mobile companies to improve services

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company has ordered cellular mobile operators (CMOs) to improve their voice, SMS, and data services after anomalies were found in them, a statement said Wednesday.

The PTA conducted a survey where it measured the performance of service quality of 2G, 3G, and 4G (LTE), of mobile companies from November 23 to December 11, 2020 in Kabirwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.

After a detailed analysis of the survey results, voice and SMS services of CMOs were found to be below the minimum required licensing standards, said PTA.

However, the data services of all the mobile operators were found satisfactory and up to the mark, it added.

Based on the survey results, the companies have been directed by the authority to rectify the identified anomalies and take corrective measures and improve voice, SMS, and data services within 30 days.