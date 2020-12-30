Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan condemns attack at Aden airport in Yemen

| December 30, 2020
DNA

ISLAMABAD, DEC 30 – Pakistan strongly condemned today’s terrorist attack at Aden airport in Yemen, targeting the cabinet members of the newly formed government in the country.

 

We extend our sincere condolences on the loss of precious lives and wish speedy recovery for the injured.

 

We believe this attack was not just condemnable as an act of senseless violence and terrorism, it was also reprehensible as an attempt to undermine the recent efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its positive results, that aimed at fostering enhanced peace and security in Yemen.

 

Pakistan urges the international community to ensure respect for territorial integrity of Yemen and to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and security in the country.

Pakistan condemns attack at Aden airport in Yemen

DNA ISLAMABAD, DEC 30 – Pakistan strongly condemned today's terrorist attack at Aden airport in Yemen,

