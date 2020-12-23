PSP chief slams federal cabinet for approving controversial national census

KARACHI, DEC 23 (DNA) – Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday slammed the federal cabinet’s decision to approve the controversial 6th national census-2017.

He lashed out at MQM which is in the federal cabinet for accepting the cabinet decision by signing a worthless dissent note, MQM had run its entire election campaign on 7 million missing people of Karachi, Knowing that the dissenting note never affects any decision of the cabinet, has not only acknowledged the decision of the census by submitting a mere dissenting note but became part of decesion.

MQM and PTI, which bagged seats from Karachi, have sacrificed the economic juglar of the country to safeguard personal vested interests. There is no doubt that the federal government has miserably failed on all fronts.

Imran Khan proved that there is no difference between him and the rulers before him, the PTI-led federal government is supporting the PPP government in Sindh while the PPP is supporting Imran Khan’s federal government in the federation to rule Sindh. PPP and PTI both opposing each other in front of media are actually a tag team.

There are more people in Karachi’s voter lists than that in the census results, even knowing that the federal government is sustaining because of the MQM’s six seats, MQM should have resigned from the government instead of a worthless dissent note in order to prevent the decoity on Karachi’s rights but MQM’s priority is personal interest, not the interest of the people of Karachi.

Addressing media outside an accountability court, the PSP Chief said that on the decision of the cabinet of which MQM is a part and parcel, preparations have been finalized to paralyze Karachi by shifting the PIA headquarters to Islamabad, which is unacceptable. Because of the MQM, the PTI-led federal government considers Karachi a conquered part.

Due to PSP, he said peace has been established in the city, we are under immense pressure from the public, so we not only vehemently reject the anti-national decisions of the cabinet based on Karachi hostility, but are also formulating a strategy to take extreme measures.

He further said that the RAW agents whom the Foreign Minister and the DG ISPR shown to the world at the joint press conference confessed in their JITs that MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was the facilitator in sending them to India for training while the Prime Minister Imran Khan cordially enjoy the company of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has adopted a dual policy, NAB references are sent against political opponents but no reference ever came against former Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar who had always cried for non availability of powers and resources, while corruption of billions of rupees in being unearthed with each passing moment.

The people of Karachi are being exploited on the name of Karachi. Pakistani nation has never been as disappointed as it is today. The people are disappointed with both the government and the opposition. The people must seriously think that the city cannot be make safe untill and unless the robbers in the skin of watchmen are not replaced. = DNA

