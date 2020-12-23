PIA plane develops fault moments before takeoff from Karachi airport

KARACHI, DEC 23 (DNA) – An Islamabad-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft developed a technical fault moments before takeoff from the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Wednesday.

The national flag carrier’s PK-368 flight had to return to the airport’s terminal from a takeoff point after the pilot of the aircraft reported a technical fault.

The flight that was scheduled to depart from Karachi airport at 1pm will now take off at 4pm. The passengers abroad the plane have been shifted back to the airport lounge.

Last month, a Karachi-bound flight was cancelled after a mouse was spotted on the plane at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar. The private airline’s flight 551 was ready to depart from the Peshawar airport when the pilot spotted a mouse on the aircraft.

The captain informed the authorities about the presence of a mouse on the plane. Acting on his complaint, the cleaning teams started search for the mouse in the plane but all their efforts went in vain.

Later, the airline’s authorities canceled the flight and shifted the passengers from Peshawar to Islamabad through a bus. = DNA

