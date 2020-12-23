 ‘Sea of people’ to march towards Islamabad: Fazal

MARDAN, DEC 23 (DNA) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday claimed that a “sea of people” will march towards Islamabad on his call.

Addressing a public gathering under the banner of PDM in Islamabad, Fazlur Rehman said,” the sea of people will conqueror the federal capital.” Lashing out at the incumbent government, the PDM leader said that they have no right to rule the nation.

Fazlur Rehman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to hold him accountable. He also criticized the PTI-led government over its economic and foreign policies.

Earlier on December 14, head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had asked masses to start preparations for a long march towards Islamabad from that day.

“We will decide on the long march date in February if the government refuses to resign by January 31,” he had said besides also asking the lawmakers of the opposition parties to submit their resignations with the party leadership by December 31.

He had said that the hours-long huddle of the PDM was aimed at finalizing and announcing the basic motive behind the movement. “All parties have signed the charter of the PDM today,” Fazlur Rehman had added. = DNA

