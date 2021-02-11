PSL 6: PCB may announce ticket prices, online booking from tomorrow

LAHORE : The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to increase the prices of the PSL 6 tickets. Online booking for the tickets is expected to start tomorrow.

The board has made the coronavirus SOPs for the people coming to the stadium to watch the matches. They added that the SOPs have been forwarded to the Ministry of Health and the National Command and Operation Centre.

The officials said that the PCB will announce the SOPs once they are approved by the ministry and the NCOC.

The booking procedure for the tickets and ticket prices will be announced as soon as the approval is green-lighted.

PSL 2021 tickets will be sold online only: PCB

The PCB has signed an agreement with an e-ticketing platform for the sale of tickets of the PSL’s sixth edition which commences at the National Stadium in Karachi from February 20, said a statement issued by the authority this week.

The statement was issued after the NCOC had last week permitted the PCB to allow a limited number of spectators in the stadiums during PSL with strict COVID-19 SOPs, including social distancing.

“With a socially distant seating plan cricket fans can now be a part of the game again as both HBL PSL 6 venues Karachi and Lahore will have 20% of the total seating capacity of the stadiums available for the spectators,” the cricket board said in the statement.

As announced by the PCB last week, around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the stadium per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The sixth edition of the league will be played between February and March in Karachi and Lahore.

In the opening match on February 20, defending champions Karachi Kings will face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators.

The matches will continue in Karachi till March 7 before the action shifts to Lahore for the second phase from March 10 when Peshawar Zalmi will face Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium.