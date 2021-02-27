PSL 2021: Babar’s unbeaten helps Kings thrash Sultans

KARACHI – Babar Azam’s outstanding batting performance helped Karachi Kings in securing a seven-wicket win over Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

At the National Stadium in Karachi, Kings’ captain Imad Wasim won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Sultans managed to post a competitive total of 195-6 in their allotted 20 overs. James Vince, captain Mohammad Rizwan and Chris Lynn scored 45, 43 and 32 respectively.

For the defending champions, young right-arm pacer Arshad Iqbal was the pick of the bowlers as he registered figures of 2-36.

In reply, Kings chased down the target in the penultimate over of the match at the expense of three wickets only.

Opener Babar played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 90 off just 60 which included 13 fours and one six.

He was well-supported by wicketkeeper-batsman Joe Clarke who scored 54 off 26 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes.

For the losing team, young right-arm pacer Shahnawaz Dhani was the pick of the bowlers he claimed two wickets.

For his outstanding batting performance, Babar was named player-of-the-match.