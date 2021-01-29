Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Prominent businessman Tariq Bawany passes away

| January 29, 2021
DNA 29-11

DNA

Karachi : The prominent businessman and oldest  Executive member  Pak-Thai Friendship Association & Business Forum and Chairman,Bawany group Tariq Bawany passed away on late Thursday night  May Almighty Allah rest his soul in peace. Aameen.  Namaz e Janaza held after Friday prayers at Sultan Masjid, Khayaban e Bahria DHA, it was attended by  all members Jetpur  community businessmen, industrialists and high officials.

Late  Tariq Bawany S/O Yahya Ahmed Bawany was ex President Jetpur Memon Association &  President of the The Pakistan Memon Educational & Welfare Society, and Chairman Bawany Trust

Thai Consulates,Karachi,The Consul General Mr.Thatree,Deputy Consul General Mr.Apipan and Mr.Fauzee Consul  and team,  the Chairman Pak-Thai Friendship Association & Business Forum.Arif Suleman President, Azam Durrani, Senior Vice President,Irshad Adamjee,Vice President, Mubeen Ansari General Secretary in their  condolence said that  Prayers and fond memories are what we have to remember our dearly departed. Tariq Bawany will be missed and he will never be forgotten, our most heartfelt condolences.

From the Royal Thai Consulate General, Karachi.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

ISLAMABAD, JAN 29: President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Muhammad Nasir Mirza speaks during concluding ceremony of RCCI International Chambers Summit at a local hotel.=DNA PHOTO

RCCI International Chambers Summit ends on a high note

RAWALPINDI, JAN 29 (DNA) – Three-day International Chambers Summit (ICS 2021) organized by the RawalpindiRead More

DNA 29-9

Seeking Justice for kidnapping, murder of Daniel Pearl: US

ISLAMABAD, JAN 29 (DNA) – The United States is deeply concerned by the Supreme CourtRead More

  • President Alvi orders FBR to recover Rs 14.421 mln in fake tax refund case

  • Prominent businessman Tariq Bawany passes away

  • Pakistan, Qatar vow to boost defence ties

  • Pakistan denies role in India farmers’ protest

  • Ambassador of Palestine, Tunisian envoy discuss matters of mutual interest

  • ICCI calls for new policy measures to promote documented economy

  • Greek envoy calls on Minister for Maritime Affairs

  • IPI calls for strong policies, difficult decisions

    • Comments are Closed