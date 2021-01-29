Prominent businessman Tariq Bawany passes away

DNA

Karachi : The prominent businessman and oldest Executive member Pak-Thai Friendship Association & Business Forum and Chairman,Bawany group Tariq Bawany passed away on late Thursday night May Almighty Allah rest his soul in peace. Aameen. Namaz e Janaza held after Friday prayers at Sultan Masjid, Khayaban e Bahria DHA, it was attended by all members Jetpur community businessmen, industrialists and high officials.

Late Tariq Bawany S/O Yahya Ahmed Bawany was ex President Jetpur Memon Association & President of the The Pakistan Memon Educational & Welfare Society, and Chairman Bawany Trust

Thai Consulates,Karachi,The Consul General Mr.Thatree,Deputy Consul General Mr.Apipan and Mr.Fauzee Consul and team, the Chairman Pak-Thai Friendship Association & Business Forum.Arif Suleman President, Azam Durrani, Senior Vice President,Irshad Adamjee,Vice President, Mubeen Ansari General Secretary in their condolence said that Prayers and fond memories are what we have to remember our dearly departed. Tariq Bawany will be missed and he will never be forgotten, our most heartfelt condolences.

