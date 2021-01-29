Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan, Qatar vow to boost defence ties

| January 29, 2021
Army Chief meets Qatar top leadership; reviews passing out parade at Ahmed Bin Muhammad Military College

DOHA (DNA) Qatari leadership has reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar share brotherly relations of strategic value. While expressing their satisfaction over level of defence relations between the two Armed Forces, both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing the cooperation.

It may be mentioned here that General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Qatar on two days official visit. During the visit, COAS witnessed passing out parade at Ahmed Bin Muhammad Military College. He appreciated high standards of institution and its efforts towards grooming of young cadets to take on challenges of future battlefield.

The  COAS called on His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani – Emir of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Doctor Khalid Bin Muhammad Al-Attiya – Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Defence Affairs and Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim – Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces. During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, defence & security cooperation and regional geo-political environment were discussed.

