PPP to Enhance Contact with Student Organisations, Sherry

DNA

Islamabad, January 15, 2020: Engaging in a group interaction with students from various organizations, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman said, “ we are always very happy to meet with student leaders and youth associations who want to engage in constructive politics and build on democratic institutions . She said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has always been keen to support student bodies, youth leaders and the PPP is committed to creating a culture of critical thought, progressive politics and openness for the huge youth cohort of Pakistan as they are the future of our country”.

The meeting was also attended by Central Information Secretary PPP Faisal Karim Kundi, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP Punjab, Hasan Murtaza and Malaika Raza from PPP.

Students from Balochistan, GB, Punjab, AJK and Pashtun Hazaras demanded that student unions must be reinstated in all universities. They discussed the need for nationwide politicization of students and asked for campus demilitarization. They shared their concerns regarding hostels, administrative issues, lack of scholarships and budget slashes. The students demanded that sexual harassment committees in universities should be established and implementation of the law must be made effective.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Progressive Students Federation (PSF), Revolutionary Students Front (RSF), National Students Federation (NSF GB), All Baltistan Movement (ABM), Baloch Students Organisation (BSO), Jammu Kashmir National Students Federation (JKNSF), Qauid e Azam university (QAU) and Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC). The students appreciated PPPs support for students and the progress on the Student Union Bill in Sindh.

Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Senate and the party’s Vice-President, Senator Sherry Rehman thanked the students for sharing their concerns said that “We appreciate you all using your voices and we want to amplify your legitimacy and power as stakeholders in rebuilding Pakistan in the crisis it is facing today. We have to keep fighting for what we mutually believe in”.