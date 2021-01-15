London HC’s letter raises questions on NAB’s role during Broadsheet case

ISLAMABAD, JAN 15 (DNA) – The role of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has come under the radar in the Broadsheet case on Friday after a letter sent from Pakistan’s High Commission in London in December 2020 emerged today.

According to a private television channel report, a letter of the high commission sent to the NAB, foreign ministry, attorney general, and finance division of the country via fax on December 30.

It said that the UBL had warned them regarding a payment to the Broadsheet, to which the bank was conveyed that any unilateral payment will be a violation of international laws.

“We have conveyed to the bank that any such transaction could affect bilateral relations,” it read while further apprising that the British foreign office was also conveyed regarding the matter.

The FCDO was asked to raise the matter before the British authorities as the high commission is exempted from any such action under the Vienna Convention.

“The bank accounts of the high commission could not be used without permission under any circumstances,” the letter read while conveying the HC’s communication with the British authorities.

The letter further read that the account of the high commission, which currently has an amount of US$26.15 million, is in the use of the NAB authorities.

It said that the payment of US$28.7 million has to be made under the court orders, which is US$2.55 million short of the available amount and asked the concerned authorities to immediately make arrangements of the remaining money as non-payment could lead to serious legal and financial issues for the country.

Citing the London high commission’s letter, serious questions have been raised including as to why a large sum of money was left at the embassy’s account used the NAB; from where remaining funds of US$2.55 million were arranged within few hours, and if NAB had conveyed the government regarding the additional payment.

A journalist namely Arshad Sharif while commenting on the matter said that the ministry of finance and foreign affairs were repeatedly reminded through letters that only the amount needed for day-to-day expenses should be present in the account.

He, however, said the warnings were neglected which led to the entire fiasco, leading the country to pay a hefty amount to the Broadsheet company. =DNA

