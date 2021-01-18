PM’s housing scheme is to whiten black money, alleges Bilawal

SUKKUR, JAN 18 (DNA) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alleged that the housing scheme announced by the Prime Minister is a method to whiten black money.

To make laborers unemployed was government’s conspiracy. Under this conspiracy, employees of steel mill were made unemployed. Addressing a function to distribute flats in Sukkur, the PPP chairman said that a hospital and a vocational training institute would be set up in ‘Mazdoor City’. In this difficult time, we will build flats not for the rich but for the poor, said Bilawal.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that we stand by the side of laborer brothers and sisters. The PPP is the voice of the workers. The federal government has destroyed health systems in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We will thwart any conspiracy of the anti-people government,” he said. We will drive them away with the power of the people and form a government that will bring relief to the people.He said that they wanted to occupy the islands of Sindh and build houses.

These people are also snatching gas from Sindh but PPP is standing in front of them like a wall. We cannot give the people their rights until we drive out enemy of poor and the working class, he said. =DNA

