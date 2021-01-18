‘Work on PWD underpass at Islamabad Expressway to be completed by end of April’

ISLAMABAD, JAN 18 (DNA) – Administration of Capital Development Authority (CDA) will complete its work on PWD Underpass at Islamabad Expressway by the end of April.

Earth work and Pipe Culverts work for east and west ramp of the said project have also been completed.

According to detail, the current administration of CDA is taking remarkable steps for the completion of various delayed projects.

Work is continued on PWD underpass at Islamabad Express Way. NIT expense of the project is Rs 515,984, 740 whereas the contract expense of the project is Rs 428,227,272. Local company MS Maqbool Calsons JV is working on the project.

MS Zeerak Loya is working on design, supervision, and consultant of the project. Work on project was initiated in September 2020 and was supposed to be completed within the time period of 07 months. 27% work on the project has been completed. Work on box culverts of the project is also underway.=DNA

