PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat shifted to hospital

| November 6, 2020
LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was admitted to a hospital on Friday due to a chest infection.

PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi tweeted: “Ch Shujat sb has a chest infection and has been shifted to hospital. AH he is not in danger and is recovering. Thank you for all the prayers. ”

It is noteworthy that the veteran politician had undergone treatment in Germany last year. During his stay there, rumours about his death began to swirl, forcing his family to issue a rebuttal.

The PML-Q leader’s sister Sameera Elahi had said her brother was getting treatment in Germany and was in good health now. She said Shujaat will soon return to the country upon completion of treatment.

Separately, Moonis Elahi tweeted, “Ch Shujaat sb is making excellent recovery in Germany. AH we are all very satisfied with his progress.”

