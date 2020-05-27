PML-N holds Prime Minister responsible for sugar crises

LAHORE, MAY 27 (DNA) – Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving subsidy despite the shortage of sugar in the country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar be produced before the Commission of Inquiry and its proceedings be shown live.

Responding to Shahzad Akbar s press conference, she said that the only purpose of the government is to put political opponents in jails. A circus is held daily in PID. People who demanded resignation on the sinking of a boat are missing after the plane crash, she added

Talking about the sugar Commission report, she said that the Prime Minister and Usman Buzdar are guilty in this case. It was Imran Khan who ratified the ECC decisions

She questioned why Imran Khan had not been summoned by the sugar commission, if Nawaz Sharif can be summoned as prime minister then why not Imran Khan?

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Shahzad Akbar should also read the reply of Abdul Razak Dawood and Asad Umar in the report. Imran Khan and Usman Bazdar cannot be saved after sugar theft. She demanded explanation that why export of sugar was allowed? Why the commission did not call Khusro Bakhtiar? His brother was a minister in Punjab, she added.

She said that Shehbaz Sharif’s name is being associated with Salman Shehbaz s sugar mill even though Chaudhry Sugar Mill has been closed for the last two years and not a single rupee’s worth of sugar was exported from Salman Shahbaz s sugar mill. =DNA

