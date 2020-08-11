PM Khan to inaugurate BRT Peshawar project on August 13

PESHAWAR, AUG 11 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to inaugurate Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Peshawar project on August 13. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mehmood Khan and others will accompany PM Khan.

It may be noted that the long-awaited project is being inaugurated on August 13 after six deadlines. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also announced the fares for the BRT service.

The BRT project consists of a 27.5km main track and 31 stations while the length of the feeder routes is 62km and has 146 stops.The main track is connected to seven different areas of the city so that the people can travel from their areas in small buses to reach the main route.

Three mega commercial plazas would be completed in June 2021, but the bus parking areas are ready. According to documentation, the minimum bus fare for Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will be Rs15 while a maximum fare of Rs 50 has been set by the provincial government.

On April 25, the Supreme Court had extended stay order against the Peshawar High Court’s ruling over BRT Peshawar project. The verdict of the PHC was challenged by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

On November, 14, the PHC had handed down the judgment on BRT Peshawar and directed the FIA to probe the Project and submit the report within 45 days. = DNA

