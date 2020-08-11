Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

First Ehsaas Nash-o-Numa Centre set up at Upper Dir: Dr Nishtar

| August 11, 2020
ISLAMABAD, AUG 11 (DNA) – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar Tuesday disclosed that the first Ehsaas Nash-o-Numa Center has been set up at Upper Dir district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide mother and child care facilities.

A total of six Nash-o-Numa Centres will be established in Upper Dir to prevent the mothers and newborns from stunting, Dr Nishtar informed through a tweet.

While a total of 33 centres are being set up in nine districts across the country which would provide a number of facilities to the women and their children, Sania Nishtar said.

These centres will provide a number of facilities including Consumer Registration, Medical Examination, Awareness Session, Healthy Diet Guidelines and continuous support for maintenance of their health.

ATM machines are also being installed at every Nash-o-Numa Centre to facilitate the process of stipends delivery to the registered beneficiaries, Dr. Nishtar said. She said the Prime Minister, Imran Khan would soon launch the Ehsaas Nash-o-Numa program officially. = DNA

