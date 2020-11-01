PM Imran Khan announces granting Gilgit-Baltistan provisional provincial status

GILGIT : Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that the federal government took the decision to grant the status of a province to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan participated Azadi Parade after reaching Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on the occasion of the National Day celebrations of the region. PM Imran Khan is accompanied by Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, other ministers and officials during his visit to GB region.

While addressing the ceremony, PM Imran Khan said that the decision for giving provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region was taken in accordance with the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

He said that Gilgit scouts had freed the region by sacrificing their lives 73 years ago. The premier said that he will try to celebrate November 1 with the GB citizens every year. Imran Khan paid tribute to the martyrs and Gilgit scouts.

He said that the federal government designed policies to uplift the weak segment and people living below the poverty line.

He added that the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and far-flung areas of Sindh were left behind in the journey of the development and the government planned to uplift its citizens by focusing on development projects.

Imran Khan said that a strong military is necessary for Pakistan. He added that the disaster of wars hit Libya, Somalia, Afghanistan and Iraq while many other Muslim nations were facing difficulties. Extremist and anti-Muslim leaders are currently ruling neighbouring India, whereas, not a single government took such steps for increasing brutalities against Kashmiris with the slogan of Hindutva, he added.

“Our security forces are sacrificing their lives almost every week which makes Pakistan a safe country. Enemies have taken full advantage of the wave of terrorism during the last 15 years. [Indian spy] Kulbhushan Jadhav told about getting mission for spreading terror in Karachi and Balochistan.”

He paid tribute to the security forces for thwarting all nefarious plans of the enemies of Pakistan.

The so-called democratic leaders have planned to defame armed forces and judiciary, criticised the premier, adding that those looted the country have joined hands against him. The country would not move ahead until the complete elimination of corruption.

He slammed the opposition leaders, saying that it is impossible to given NRO to dacoits. Law should be the same for powerful and weak, he insisted. While pointing towards the opposition leadership, Khan said that they tried to blackmail him in the name of electoral rigging, economy and legislations for Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan.

“Looters are now talking against the army chief and ISI head. Imran Khan will never forgive these dacoits and I will look after state institutions by myself for the supremacy of law.”

PM Imran Khan is accompanied by Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, other ministers and officials during his visit to GB region.

PM Imran Khan and GB interim chief minister paid a visit to Yadgar-e-Shuhada and laid floral wreath on the graves at the monument of martyrs.

During his visit, the premier will also review the development work on Diamer Bhasha Dam and visit Astore National Park.