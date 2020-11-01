Tribute to Shah Rukh Khan: The King

Munaza Kazmi

For many Shah Rukh Khan is inspiration while for others, he is a living legend, and for me he is life, therefore on this birthday I have planned to pay him a tribute, as the actor completes yet another milestone, 55 successful years of life.

Shahrukh Khan also known as King Khan reasoning his immense popularity was born to a Muslim family on 2nd November 1965 in Delhi, India. After graduating in economics from Hans Raj College, he pursued master’s degree in mass communication, but sooner he entered in film industry through theatre and television. His first on screen work was of Fauji 1988 and Circus 1989, which earned him immediate recognition. Khan’s breakthrough movie was Deewana 1992, that resulted in turning point of his career.

Khan’s earlier triumph was built upon antihero portrayals and obsessive lover such as Baazigar 1993 and Darr 1993. In both movies he created his own version of villain, the beloved villain! The one which still rhythm in our ears as KKrian and without whose melodies our first love would feel incomplete.

However later he assumed the role of hero and produced blockbusters as Dilwaledulhania le jayenge 1995, Dil to pagalhai 1997,Karan Arjun 1998, and Kuchkuchhotahai 1998. These movies made 90’s a golden era, then Devdas 2002, Kal ho naa ho 2003, Veer Zaara 2004, of which I would say, “Shahrukh taught world what true love is”,in fact the love which only Shahrukh can do. 22 years in prison for the esteem of beloved, breathing his last on the gate of beloved, surprises, flowers and many more.

Moreover, Khan played other roles as well,noteworthy of them was his role as emperor Ashoka in movie Ashoka the Great 2001, My Name Is Khan 2010 in which he embarked on a journey to change people’s perception of Muslim community and the crime drama Raees 2017 as a bootlegger.

To date Shahrukh Khan King of Bollywood have completed 28 years of success in the industry. I would say 28 years of love, compassion and being a reason of smile and sometimes tears of joy and emotions. He has appeared in more than 90 Bollywood films and earned numerous honors and awards, including 15Filmfare Awards and total of almost 300. Along Shahrukh is the only Bollywood actor to receive 3 international doctorates. Moreover, if we see into his personal life Khan’s loving and caring personalitywould be reflected from his works of philanthropy, since he established department for cancer and special Children, Khan also adopted 12 villages since 2012. Further, Shahrukh Khan is the only Indian to get an award from UNESCO for his Charity works.

In conclusion King Khan is one of the most adored and beloved actors of the world and today I thank him for all those years and wish him a very Happy Birthday. May Almighty bless you.