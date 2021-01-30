PM grieved over death of JI leader Hafiz Salman Butt

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Salman Butt.

“On the passing away of JI’s Hafiz Salman Butt my condolences and prayers go to his family,” the Prime Minister wrote in his tweet.

Hafiz Salman Butt died of heart attack at the age of 65.