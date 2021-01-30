Fazl says next govt to abolish NAB

PESHAWAR, Jan 30 (DNA): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Fazlur Rehman said Saturday the next government would abolish the office of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, he said the NAB was only pursuing four to five people to comply with government political vendetta. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government’s ‘incompetence’ had brought a bad name to the country.

He said that writ of the government was nowhere to be seen as there was decay in all spheres of life. “PIA’s plane was held up at Kuala Lumpur airport due to government’s incompetence,” he added He said that a truly representative government in the country had now become inevitable. “We have to defend our country like one united nation,” he stressed.

Fazl dispelled the impression that PDM had failed to meet its objectives, adding that the alliance of opposition parties was playing its cards well. “We have had large public gatherings,” he claimed and added that the next gathering in Hyderabad on February 9 would be a success story too. He was of the view that differences of opinion within the PDM did not mean that the alliance was split.

“In fact, it is very much intact,” he claimed and asked his opponents not to celebrate reports of dissent within the opposition parties’ alliance. JUI-F chief said the opposition parties’ movement was a national duty. He said the PDM would show solidarity with the people of Kashmir on February 5. Calling PTI leaders ‘fools’, JUI-F chief said they were completely ignorant that their future is bleak. Fazl said that legal experts were consulted on giving resignations en masse.

“But we changed our strategy, and chose to contest by-polls and Senate elections,” he said, and added had the opposition parties opted to stay out of the contest, winning Senate elections would have been a cakewalk for the PTI.

The PDM president said people had expressed their will in the recently held by-elections. He said Transparency International’s report had laid bare government’s anti-corruption claims. “Sending this government home and holding fresh elections had become imperative now,” he commented.