PM to chair important sessions on agriculture, textile sectors

| January 25, 2021
ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned important sessions to discuss the revival of agriculture and textile sectors today, citing sources.

Sources said that the premier will chair a session to discuss the revival of the agriculture sector today. The session will be attended by federal and provincial ministers in order to hold consultations over the revival of the agriculture sector.

Moreover, PM Imran Khan will also chair a session for reviewing the situation of the textile sector after the provision of a financial package.

The participants of the session will mull over additional steps for providing financial relief to the sector.

PM Khan also summoned a session of government ministers and spokesperson to review the overall economic and political situation of the country.

The meeting will discuss the government’s narrative in line with the current political scenario, whereas, briefings will be given to the participants on different matters related to the country’s internal affairs.

