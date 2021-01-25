Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Nepalese team at Marriott Hotel

January 25, 2021
IMG-20210124-WA0040

ISLAMABAD: Celebrating the success of the Nepalese Team with the General Manager of the Islamabad Marriott Hotel and his staff. The mountaineers that made history, by making a historic winter ascent of Pakistan’s K2. DNAIMG-20210124-WA0045

