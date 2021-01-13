PM assures provision of complete justice to father of Usama Satti

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday assured to provide justice to family of slain Usama Satti – killed in fake encounter – as victim’s father Nadeem Younus called on him here.

Usam Nadeem Satti, a resident of G-13 Islamabad, was allegedly shot dead on January 2 by personnel of the Anti-Terrorist Squad in the wee hours, claiming that they were chasing some dacoits.

The prime minister prayed peace of the departed soul and strength to the victim family to bear the loss. He also expressed heartfelt grief over the incident and assured justice to the victim family.

The incident was also discussed during the federal cabinet’s meeting on Tuesday wherein the prime minister expressed his strong displeasure and annoyance over opening of fire by the police.

The prime minister was told that the Joint Investigation Committee formed to investigate killing of Osama Satti had presented its report to the interior secretary. However, the prime minister expressed the resolve that new probe would be arranged if family members of the deceased youth were not satisfied with JIT’s findings. = DNA

