PIA takes major decision to cut unnecessary expenditures

KARACHI, SEP 02 (DNA) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to further cut its expenditures and mulling over to call back staff deputed in Britain following the suspension of flight operation.

The management of the national carrier has decided to cut unnecessary expenditures by calling back staff and officers from the United Kingdom (UK) in view of a temporary suspension of flight operation. The PIA authorities had already summoned back staff from Europe after the flights’ suspension

The staff deputed in Milan, Oslo, Copenhagen and Barcelona had been asked to return back Pakistan after the closure of flights. The move to ultimately benefits in bringing down the expenses of the Pakistan International Airlines.

Sources told a private television that the airline’s staff members are likely to be called back from London, Birmingham, Manchester and Bradford. Nearly 19 officers and staff members are currently deputed in UK stations including seven from Pakistan and 12 local citizens

According to PIA spokesperson, the national carrier would save millions of British pounds after the return of its staff. The airline has also issued orders for the return of an engineer and a passenger sales manager from London.

Following the suspension of flight operation, PIA continued provision of travel facilities to the passengers to the UK and Europe under alternative plans.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management had decided not to file an appeal against the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) suspension of the PIA flights to and from the EU countries.

The PIA spokesperson said that the national flag carrier has prepared its appeal against the decision in light of the EASA Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) programme and will file at an appropriate time.

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had suspended Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations for Europe in June over safety concerns. DNA

============================== ===