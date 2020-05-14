PIA plane carrying 150 stranded Pakistanis leaves Paris for Islamabad
PARIS, MAY 14 (DNA) – A special PIA flight took off from Paris to Islamabad carrying onboard 150 stranded Pakistanis. The flight had been arranged by the Government of Pakistan to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in France.
Apart from France, a number of stranded Pakistanis from neighboring countries, including Belgium, Italy and Poland also travelled on the special flight.
In addition to the passengers, three dead bodies of Pakistani nationals who had unfortunately passed away in the recent past were also repatriated.=DNA
