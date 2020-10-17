PIA flights to resume to England from October 30

KARACHI, Oct 17 (DNA): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume

its operation to England with new European aircrafts and crew from

October 30.

In the first phase, flights will be operated from Islamabad and Lahore

to London and Islamabad to Manchester.

“The flights will operate directly with new aircraft, comfortable seats,

halal food and the world’s best in-flight entertainment,” PIA

spokesperson.

“Hopefully our guests will be better than any of the best airlines or we

will choose the national airline for the best service,” the source

added.

The spokesperson further said that PIA has started booking tickets for

the flights.

European Union Air Safety Agency had suspended the authorisation for PIA

to operate in Europe for six months.

The airline came under scrutiny after several problems within the group

were uncovered recently, including the issuance of fake licenses to

pilots.

PIA is resuming operations to maintain its slots at England airports in

spite of the fact that it increases the cost of operation. If the

airline doesn’t start operations with foreign crew and aircrafts, they

may lose their slots. DNA

