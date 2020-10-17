Nawaz Sharif’s statement an attack on judiciary: Farogh Naseem

KARACHI, Oct 17 (DNA): Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem has said that

all the statements of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were an attack on

the judiciary and will not be tolerated.

Addressing the 5th National Judicial Conference in Karachi, the Federal

Law Minister said that there was unwarranted criticism against the

judiciary in Pakistan. He said that only someone who does not know will

criticize judiciary or he will deliberately say such things.

Addressing the function, he said that Pakistan s institutions are our

red line, everyone must respect the red line, and the situation in

Pakistan has reached this point due to corrupt political leadership.

Farogh Naseem further said that there was no life in any statement of

the opposition. Not everything needs to be controversial.

Yesterday someone said the Panama case was a conspiracy. Did the Prime

Minister or the military leadership said to buy Avenfield apartments, he

added.

The federal law minister said that we have no agenda to file a case

against anyone. We don t have fake accounts. Whatever the charge, the

money trail will end it.

He said that one of the main agendas of the federal government is the

rule of law and the country s constitutional institutions are our honor.=DNA

