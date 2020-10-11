FATF should blacklist India for money laundering: Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (DNA): Former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik

has said that there are ISIS camps in the Indian cities of Karnataka and

Kerala. He said that 40 banks in India were involved in money

laundering, is this not visible to FATF.

Talking to media in Islamabad, Rehman Malik said that the agents of

Indian intelligence agency “RAW” have been talking a lot against me on

social media since yesterday.

Rehman Malik demanded that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) should

blacklist India. The world has also confirmed that India and Modi

government was financing ISIS.

He advised the government that there was ample of evidence against India

and it should go to FATF against India, silence won t do anything.

Rehman said that India has started proxy war, we should not forget this.

RSS and ISIS have become a front against Pakistan.

The former Home Minister said that India was committing state sponsored

terrorism and money laundering. I am also writing to the government, the

FATF and the United Nations about this. India should not be in gray but

blacklisted.

Rehman Malik said that ISIL and RSS are forming a front against Pakistan

and China. Indians train with ISIS in Syria. DNA

