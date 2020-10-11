FATF should blacklist India for money laundering: Rehman Malik
ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (DNA): Former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik
has said that there are ISIS camps in the Indian cities of Karnataka and
Kerala. He said that 40 banks in India were involved in money
laundering, is this not visible to FATF.
Talking to media in Islamabad, Rehman Malik said that the agents of
Indian intelligence agency “RAW” have been talking a lot against me on
social media since yesterday.
Rehman Malik demanded that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) should
blacklist India. The world has also confirmed that India and Modi
government was financing ISIS.
He advised the government that there was ample of evidence against India
and it should go to FATF against India, silence won t do anything.
Rehman said that India has started proxy war, we should not forget this.
RSS and ISIS have become a front against Pakistan.
The former Home Minister said that India was committing state sponsored
terrorism and money laundering. I am also writing to the government, the
FATF and the United Nations about this. India should not be in gray but
blacklisted.
Rehman Malik said that ISIL and RSS are forming a front against Pakistan
and China. Indians train with ISIS in Syria. DNA
