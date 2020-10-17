People of Pakistan remained most neglected party in past 73 years: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE, Oct 17 (DNA): People of Pakistan remained the most neglected

party in past 73 years under so-called democratic set-up and military

dictatorships, says the Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq.

Addressing the JI workers at Mansoora on Saturday, he said masses were

no more ready to bear the corrupt elites who did nothing for the public

welfare but looted the country’s resources during their turns in power.

“Change of faces is no more solution to the problems of Pakistan. There

is need to introduce structural reforms and change of entire system.”

To achieve the purpose, he said, the people should take stand for their

rights and vote for the honest and dedicated leadership to power.

The Senator said that PTI made tall claims to change the destiny of the

people, bring back looted money from abroad, end poverty and build the

economy.

Yet, he added, the present regime failed to take a single step in past

two years in right direction, leaving the masses in a desperate

situation. Thousands became jobless and princes of the basic commodities

touched the skies due to bad economic policies of the government, he

said, adding a tinted and political motivated accountability drive

further destroyed the rulers’ image in the eyes of the public and even

the PTI’s own supporters. The economy was in control of the IMF and

World Bank, foreign policy was stagnant and Islamabad failed to fight

for the Kashmir cause, he said.

It had been proved, he said, that the present government was incapable

and lacked capacity to put the country on right track. People, he said,

had already tested the other parties and reached to the conclusion that

the ruling elite were not interested in public welfare. In the overall

situation, he said, the JI was the only option left with the people. He

vowed that the JI would transform the country into real Islamic welfare

state if voted to power. DNA

