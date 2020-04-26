PBC backs doctors’ call for a complete lockdown in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, APR 26 – The Pakistan Bar Council has voiced its support for a call by doctors to impose a strict lockdown across Pakistan in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.
All Muslim countries have prohibited congregational prayers and taraweeh, PBC representative Abid Saqi told.
He demanded the government “establish its writ” to ensure social distancing.
He urged the government to revisit its policies to protect lives of the people.
The development comes after doctors in Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad called for a strict lockdown across the country.
They were of the view that Pakistan didn’t have health facilities like Germany, the UK or the USA.
If coronavirus cases kept increasing, then the country’s healthcare system would collapse, they said.
The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan stands at 12,227. The virus has so far claimed at least 256 lives in the country.
