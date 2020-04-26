Imam of Holy mosque goes thru medical procedure before entering mosque
MAKKAH: Abdul Rahman Ibn Abdul Aziz al-Sudais Imam of the Holy Mosque goes through medical procedure before entering the mosque. Only a limited number of people are allowed to pray in the Holy Mosque in the wake of Coronovirus disease. DNA
