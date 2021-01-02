Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pandemic likely to end by summer: Tajik minister of health

| January 2, 2021
0

Dushanbe – The pandemic may decline as early as next year and may end in the summer, says the Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Population Jamoliddin Abdullozoda.

“The only condition necessary for the development of such an optimistic scenario is to make the pandemic manageable,» he notes.

“I think we will not have an increase in COVID-19 infections after the New Year holidays. To the contrary, there will be a decrease.»

Abdullozoda hopes that vaccination will also significantly improve the situation.

Tajikistan has joined the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) Facility. COVAX can plan for the first deliveries of vaccines in the first quarter of 2021.

