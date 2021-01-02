Kyrgyzstan adds 122 new COVID-19 cases

Bishkek – Kyrgyzstan added on Friday 122 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total caseload to 81,156.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that of the total number 4,118 cases are medical workers, including 3,927 recoveries.

230 patients recovered while one other died, taking the total recoveries to 76,148 and fatalities to 1,356.

991 people are currently hospitalized across the country and 1,746 patients are receiving treatment at home.

The country has conducted 806 coronavirus tests over the past day.