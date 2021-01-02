Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Kyrgyzstan adds 122 new COVID-19 cases

| January 2, 2021
0

Bishkek – Kyrgyzstan added on Friday 122 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total caseload to 81,156.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that of the total number 4,118 cases are medical workers, including 3,927 recoveries.

230 patients recovered while one other died, taking the total recoveries to 76,148 and fatalities to 1,356.

991 people are currently hospitalized across the country and 1,746 patients are receiving treatment at home.

The country has conducted 806 coronavirus tests over the past day.

HEALTH, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Kyrgyzstan adds 122 new COVID-19 cases

Bishkek – Kyrgyzstan added on Friday 122 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total caseload toRead More

000000

WHO approves Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

This is a very positive step towards ensuring global access to COVID-19 vaccines,” Dr. MariangelaRead More

  • Covid-19 claims 71 deaths, 2,463 new Coronavirus

  • COVID-19 claims 71 lives within 24 hours 2,463 new cases reported

  • 2,475 new cases, 58 deaths reported within 24 hours: NCOC

  • Federal govt prepares national immunisation management system

  • COVID-19: Pakistan records 55 deaths, 2,155 infections in a day

  • UK reported detection of a variant of SARS-COV-2; B.1.1.7

  • 1,974 new Coronavirus cases reported; 55 deaths in past 24 hours

  • Pakistan records 55 deaths, 1,974 COVID-19 infections

    • Comments are Closed