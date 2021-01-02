Pakistan’s gas crisis intensifies
ISLAMABAD – The gas crisis in Pakistan has intensified and added to the hardships of citizens amid the cold winter season. The gas shortage in Karachi has domestic and industrial consumers, as well as tandoors, teahouses, and hotels worried.
The severe cold weather has further aggravated the citizens’ plight as it has led to a reduction in pressure and the suspension of gas supply in residential areas.
In Gujranwala, residents cannot light their stoves due to gas shortage and are forced to buy expensive cylinders.
CNG stations in Multan have been shut down due to gas shortage, which has further added to the citizens’ woes.
Low gas pressure persists in different areas of Quetta — in Nawan Kali, Sariab Road, Brewery, Bypass, and other areas — due to which domestic and business consumers are facing difficulties.
Apart from this, a reduction in gas pressure in Ziarat and Kalat has also increased the hardships of the citizens who are forced to burn expensive wood.
Alvi meets industrialists
Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi, in a meeting with industrialists at the Governor House in Karachi, said he would take up the matter of gas crisis with concerned ministers.
Karachi Chamber of Commerce (KCC) President Sharq Vohra said that the emergence of the gas crisis during an increase in exports is a matter of concern and should be probed.
President Alvi assured the business community that they would receive an update on the root causes of the gas crisis and the government’s strategy being devised to deal with the situation.
