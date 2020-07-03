Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll surpasses 4,500 as 78 more people perish in last 24 hours

| July 3, 2020
COVID-19-deaths

ISLAMABAD: 78 more people lost their lives in the country in the past 24 hours due to complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the death toll to 4,551.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,087 new infections were detected after 22,941 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 221,896.

More than 1.3 million tests have been conducted in the country while 103,722 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 113,623 patients have recuperated from the disease.

89,225 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 78,956 in Punjab, 27,170 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,666  in Balochistan, 13, 195 in Islamabad, 1,160 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,524 in Gilgit Baltistan.

US hits new global record

According to Reuters, the United States reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new daily global record for the coronavirus pandemic, as infections rose in a majority of states.

A surge in coronavirus cases over the past week has put President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis under the microscope and led several governors to halt plans to reopen their states after strict lockdowns.

The daily U.S. tally stood at 55,274 late Thursday, topping the previous single-day record of 54,771 set by Brazil on June 19.

