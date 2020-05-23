Pakistanis to celebrate Eid on Sunday as Shawwal moon sighted

KARACHI, MAY 23 – Chairman Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman on Saturday announced the sighting of the moon for the month of Shawwal, saying Eidul Fitr will be celebrated across Pakistan on Sunday.

He made the announcement at a press conference after chairing a meeting of the committee held in Karachi.

Separate meetings of zonal Ruet committees are were also held at their respective regional headquarters.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said that Eidul Fitr will be celebrated in the country tomorrow (Sunday), according to calculations made by his ministry.

Addressing a news briefing in Islamabad, he said his ministry wanted to end the conflict over moon-sighting by relying on technology, adding that he rejected notions that technology should not be involved in moon-sighting.