Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistani footballer Junaid Khan killed in Jamrud attack

| September 11, 2020
Capture 1

Pakistani football Junaid Khan Afridi was killed in a shooting incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Jamrud on Friday. The athlete’s father said he was returning from a football match when he came under attack. His brother sustained injuries as well.

His friends had earlier stated that the victim’s brother had a disagreement and attack took place because of that.

In his professional career, Junaid played in the National Football Championship and also took part in an international ‘feet ball’ tournament in the UAE.

PAKISTAN, SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Capture 3

China lauds Pak efforts in fight against terrorism

International community should fully recognize and respect Pakistan’s efforts in this regard: Zhao Lijian DNARead More

Capture 3

Fahad becomes RCCI executive member

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 11 (DNA) – Fahad Barlas, has been elected un apposed Executive Member fromRead More

  • USAID’s ‘Pakistan Reading Project’ announced as 2020 int’l literacy program

  • Govt’s focus will increase share of women entrepreneurs in economic growth: President FPCCI

  • It is the State’s duty to protect its women, says Sherry Rehman

  • Huawei, HEC launch free ICT training programme

  • Pakistani footballer Junaid Khan killed in Jamrud attack

  • UNHCR steps up efforts to support flood-affected refugees

  • MNFSR failed to implement National food security policy document

  • GIDC issue discussed with APTMA and Fertilizer industry

    • Comments are Closed