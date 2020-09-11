Pakistani footballer Junaid Khan killed in Jamrud attack
Pakistani football Junaid Khan Afridi was killed in a shooting incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Jamrud on Friday. The athlete’s father said he was returning from a football match when he came under attack. His brother sustained injuries as well.
His friends had earlier stated that the victim’s brother had a disagreement and attack took place because of that.
In his professional career, Junaid played in the National Football Championship and also took part in an international ‘feet ball’ tournament in the UAE.
