Huawei, HEC launch free ICT training programme

DNA

Islamabad, SEPT 11 – Huawei and HEC are going to offer free training in ICT skills to 30 undergraduate students across the country as part of Huawei Seeds for The Future Program 2020. In the last 5 years, around 55 students from across the country have been sent to China for 2 weeks training on the Chinese Culture and ICT Skills to further hone their career skills. This year due to COVID-19, HEC and Huawei will arrange the program virtually from 21st September to 25th September 2020.

The Huawei Technologies (Pvt). Ltd Pakistan and The Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan are inviting application from potential Pakistani undergraduate students under Huawei’s “Seeds for the Future” programme 2020.

Huawei will organize online training for 30 outstanding Pakistani students in the field of ICT from September 21-25,2020. The Selected students will be able to obtain valuable cutting-edge ICT Knowledge developed by Huawei’s Headquarters and experience a cross culture communication virtually.

Top two students will be selected and sent to china for the learning tour in early 2021 together with students from around the world. Top ten students will be provided Huawei souvenirs for their participation.

The application procedure is as follows:

Apply through HEC online application portal https://seedsprogramme.hec.gov.pk

please follow the instructions and fill out the online application completely and submit it.

HEC reserves the right to conduct interviews of initially shortlisted candidates.

Incomplete or saved application on HEC online portal will not be considered.

The recommendation of nominating agency i.e. HEC will be final and binding.

It must be noted that the minimum CGPA required for the program is 3.5 or above. Students who are entering their 7th or 8th semester can apply for the program or if they are recent graduates, they are also eligible. Following is the detailed eligibility criteria:

Be a Pakistani/AJK national & permanent resident of Pakistan/AJK. Dual nationality holders are not eligible

Majoring in disciplines/subjects such as Information and Communication Technology, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Informatics, Multimedia & Digital Arts, Software Engineering, Information Systems, Computer Engineering, Electrical Communication Engineering, Telecom Engineering, Electronics Engineering

Students who are currently enrolled in final year of ICT related Undergraduate degrees (four years program only with 7th Semester & 8th Semester) with minimum CGPA of 3.5 out of 4.

Students who have completed their four years Undergraduate ICT related degrees with minimum CGPA of 3.5 out of 4.

Less than 24 years old on closing date of application

Demonstrate excellent academic acumen, speak English fluently

Have a strong interest in Information Communication & Technology and related fields

With personal computer equipment and strong internet connection

Selected students must be available during online training sessions (from 21st to 25th September, 2020)

Final selection will be based on academic excellence & Federal Govt. quota policy

In case of final award, selected candidates will not be able to withdraw

Around 30 students from across the country will be trained by Huawei after final selection by HEC. The deadline for submission of applications is 14th September 2020.