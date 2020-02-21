Pakistani company introduces Uzbek apparel in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, FEB 21 (DNA)= Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat Sidikov with Owner of Gul Ahmed Company Ali Mohammad Bashir and discussed the perspectives of bilateral relations for the sake of two brotherly countries.

|We came to conclusion that Uzbekistan and Pakistan has big economic potential that should be more strengthened. It was mentioned that Uzbekistan became largest trade partner of Pakistan in Central Asia”.

The ambassador also expressed gratefulness to Gul Ahmed Company for the creation of the special ladies’ collection UZBEK ENSEMBLE as well as for UZBEK SUZANA bed sheets. He mentioned that such kind of friendly actions would support to further cultural interactions.

Both sides also reached agreement to establish regular contacts to discuss business issues.=DNA