Pakistan to witness 2nd solar eclipse in 6 months Sunday June 21

Pakistan will witness a full ring of fire or solar eclipse on June 21, 2020 Sunday. It will be completely visible only from Sindh’s city of Sukkur. The last time this happened was in December 26 when the moon covered the sun in a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse in 2019.

Met office officials said that they expected a bit of weather change towards the end of the week as well with rain in Kashmir and Punjab. For a full list of such events see here.

The duration of the eclipse is expected to last for roughly 6 hours. Watch the video to find out more details.