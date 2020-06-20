CDA’s anti-encroachment drive continues

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 20 / DNA / = Capital Development Authority (CDA) is continuously operating against encroachments in the city with full vigor.

Enforcement directorate of CDA conducted a major operation against encroachments in area of Bari Imam on Friday and demolished around 20 rooms along with allied constructions including kitchens and bath rooms. The illegal constructions emerged during lock down period and Enforcement Directorate demolished all of them.

The operation was conducted with the help of heavy machinery including wheel dozers. A large number of Enforcement Directorate staff with the help of local police and administration conducted the operation. Enforcement Directorate of CDA is conducting operations against encroachments around the city, following directions of CDA administration regarding zero tolerance for encroachments.

In another operation against encroachments in the city on Friday, Enforcement Directorate demolished three under construction rooms in street 27 of sector G-6/2. This operation was in addition to the earlier one conducted on the same day, in Gol Market in sector G-7/4 and sector G-6/2.

Similarly, Enforcement Directorate of CDA with the help of staff of Directorate of Estate Management-II conducted operation against encroachments on Kahuta Road Islamabad. During the operation a bid to construct encroachments on State land was foiled by demolishing the construction on plot No. 64 & 65, Poultry and Vegetable Scheme Kahuta Road.

On Friday, CDA had suspended the services of two officers of the Enforcement Directorate after a report of emergence of encroachments in G-7.