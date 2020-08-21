Pakistan T20I Squad for England Series 2020

LAHORE, AUG 21 : A 17-member Pakistan Squad has been announced for the upcoming three-match T20I Series against England.

Babar Azam will lead the side as Captain while the rest of the Squad Members include Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Hafeez, Hasnain, M Rizwan, Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals against England on August 28, August 30 and September 1, 2020.

All three T20Is will be played at Manchester.