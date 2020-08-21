Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Khalilzad urges govt, Taliban to start intra-Afghan talks

| August 21, 2020
0

DNA

KABUL, AUG 21  –  US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations.

In a series of tweets, Khalilzad said: “there is no legitimate reason for delay.” Khalilzad Condemn the Wednesday’s attacks in Kabul that claimed the lives of two civilians, including Abdulbaqi Amin, who was the head of the science council at the Ministry of Education.

 

He further added that “His death at the hands of spoilers who seek to delay and derail Afghan peace is tragic. We condemn this terrorist act and offer our condolences to his family, friends, and the Afghan people who yearn for peace.”

 

“The right tribute to Dr Amin is for all sides to reduce violence and immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations,” he tweeted.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

0

Khalilzad urges govt, Taliban to start intra-Afghan talks

DNA KABUL, AUG 21  –  US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called onRead More

0

Naval chief inaugurates new joint maritime information coordination centre

DNA KARACHI, AUG 21 – The inauguration ceremony of new state of the art JointRead More

  • Govt cannot blame former rulers for inflation after two years in power

  • PARC, IWMI agree to bring Renewable Energy Transition in Irrigation Sector

  • Islamabad Police conduct flag march

  • NAB KP arrests Abdul Aziz in cheating case

  • Hina Zahoor joins NAB as Deputy Assistant Director

  • World Champion Saleem Shah teaches yoga skills at Jinnah Park

  • NAB to take legal action against fake person

  • Telenor, National Highways & Motorway Police explore areas of collaboration

    • Comments are Closed