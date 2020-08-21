Khalilzad urges govt, Taliban to start intra-Afghan talks

DNA

KABUL, AUG 21 – US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations.

In a series of tweets, Khalilzad said: “there is no legitimate reason for delay.” Khalilzad Condemn the Wednesday’s attacks in Kabul that claimed the lives of two civilians, including Abdulbaqi Amin, who was the head of the science council at the Ministry of Education.

He further added that “His death at the hands of spoilers who seek to delay and derail Afghan peace is tragic. We condemn this terrorist act and offer our condolences to his family, friends, and the Afghan people who yearn for peace.”

“The right tribute to Dr Amin is for all sides to reduce violence and immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations,” he tweeted.