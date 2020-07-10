Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan Stock Exchange revises trading hours

| July 10, 2020
297289_2133780_updates

KARACHI : The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday revised trading hours according to which the market would begin trading from 9:30am to 3:30pm from Mondays to Thursdays.

However, there will be two sessions on Friday. The first session will begin from 9:15am to 12pm, whereas, after Juma prayers, the second session would resume at 2:30pm and would continue till 4:30 pm in the evening.

The new timings will be implemented from Monday, July 13.

BUSINESS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

297289_2133780_updates

Pakistan Stock Exchange revises trading hours

KARACHI : The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday revised trading hours according to whichRead More

dollar-new-750x369

Rupee continues to recover against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs0.21 against the US dollar atRead More

  • PM appealed to intervene, quickly resolve load shedding issue

  • FPCCI hopes 700MW new hydel project won’t be delayed like other dams

  • RCCI virtual Rawal Expo

  • FPCCI welcomes Pakistan-China deal to build 700MW Azad Pattan Hydel Project

  • Samsung Electronics forecasts profits jump despite virus

  • JS Bank crosses Rs. 400 billion in deposits

  • ICCI greets new FBR Chairman

  • Pakistani mangoes all set to hit Japanese market

    • Comments are Closed