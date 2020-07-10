Pakistan Stock Exchange revises trading hours
KARACHI : The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday revised trading hours according to which the market would begin trading from 9:30am to 3:30pm from Mondays to Thursdays.
However, there will be two sessions on Friday. The first session will begin from 9:15am to 12pm, whereas, after Juma prayers, the second session would resume at 2:30pm and would continue till 4:30 pm in the evening.
The new timings will be implemented from Monday, July 13.
