Promotions in Pakistan Air Force

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has promoted Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood to the rank of Air Marshal; while, 10 Air Commodores have been promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal. The promoted Air Officers from GD(P) branch include:-

Air Vice Marshal Amir Rashid Air Vice Marshal S Fauad Masud Hatmi Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Jamal Arshad Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Sarfraz Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad Air Vice Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar

Whereas promoted Air Officers from the Engineering branch are:-